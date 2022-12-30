Obituary and funeral service: Thomas Lee Hawk, 39, of Bostwick

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Thomas Lee Hawk.

Thomas Lee Hawk, 39 years of age, of Bostwick, GA passed away on December 16, 2022. Thomas was born on October 24, 1983 to Sherry Conner Hawk and Thomas Clifford Hawk, Jr. Thomas was preceded in death by grandparents, Jesse Lee Conner, Eris Haley Conner, Claudine Moon Hawk; father-in-law, Sammy Lee Slaton.

Surviving members of the family are, loving wife, Amanda Slaton Hawk; daughter, Mackenzie Jewel Hawk; son, Eric Thomas Hawk; sister and brother-in-law, Tangie and Ron Merritt; parents, Sherry and Thomas (Tommy) Hawk, Jr.; grandfather, Thomas Clifford Hawk, Sr.; mother-in-law, Elisia Slaton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Michelle and Jimmy Lazenby; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Hawk, Abigail Merritt, Erica and Sam Bowden, Haley Lazenby, and Madison Lazenby.

Visitation will be from 5 – 8 p.m. on December 29, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow to Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.