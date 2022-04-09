Obituary and funeral service: Thomas Morgan ‘Buster’ Dellinger, 81, of Monroe

Thomas Morgan “Buster” Dellinger, age 81 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Monroe Apostolic Church, 406 Mayfield Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Pastor Nathan Carrell and Pastor Joseph Nelson will officiate. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens, 5195 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

Thomas was a Computer Programmer for the Georgia Department of Driver Services prior to retiring. Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Maria (Pappas) Dellinger; and sister, Sandra Dellinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Judy Dellinger; daughter and son-in-law, Tona and Mark Harrell; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Tracy Dellinger; daughter, Jessie Dellinger; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Willie Ross; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Thomas and Alicia Harrell; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Katie and Jerry Cox; great grandchildren, Augusta, Abigail, Annabelle, Luke, Cara, Wiley, and Cole; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, https://stjude.org, or to Operation Smile, https://secure.operationsmile.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.