Obituary and funeral service: Tiffany Teague, 43, of Monroe

Tiffany Teague, age 43 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, September 25, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Frost officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.

Tiffany was a loving wife and mother. She proudly coached her daughter Daisy to win a National Championship on the Walton 4-H BB team which resulted in a lifetime of friends for her and her family. Her proudest accomplishment was her three children she left behind.

She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Micah G. Teague, Sr. of Monroe; children, Michelle (Trevor) Almand, Daisy Teague, and Micah G. Teague, Jr., all of Monroe; mother, Carol Mislow of Decatur; brothers, Thomas Anthony Bailey and James William Bailey, both of Monroe; sister, Jessica Lynn Bishop of Monroe; grandmother, Mary Adeline Hale of Monroe; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594.

