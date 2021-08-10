Obituary and funeral service: Timothy Bryan Quinn, 64, of Monroe

Timothy Bryan Quinn, age 64 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Timothy was a member of Corinth Christian Church and a member of Cedar Lake Golf Club. He was very passionate about giving blood and had been a blood donor since he was 17 years old. He was always encouraging others to also become donors.

Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta (Brooks) Fijala; and brothers, David Quinn and Joseph Quinn, Jr.. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Shirley (Ozbolt) Quinn of Monroe, GA; children and their spouses, Dr. Bryan and Amanda Quinn of Carrollton, GA, Katie and Mark Vantassell of Monroe, GA, and Brandon and Rachel Quinn of Temple, GA; brother and sister in law, Dale and Dianne Quinn of Jefferson, GA; sister, Judy Kieffer of Jefferson, OH: grandchildren, Dylan, Laney, Juleeann, Adalyn, Evan, Wyatt, Lily, Victoria, and Jackson; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.