Obituary and funeral service: Timothy Eugene Cook, 63, of Monroe

Timothy Eugene Cook, age 63, of Monroe, GA passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Cook; son, Nick Cook both of Monroe, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Bobby Gilliam of Charleston, WV; grandson, Trey Gilliam of Charleston, WV; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Summer Cook of Monroe, GA; sister-in-law, Misti Holbrook of Lawrenceville, GA; several nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as a large group of friends who were family to Tim. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jewel Cook.

Tim worked for Canvana in Winder, GA. He was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just chillin. Tim was always there to lend a helping hand to whoever needed one. He will be forever known as the Cookie Man.

A Celebration of Life Service Honoring the Life of Tim will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3:00PM at the Shields-Etheridge Heritage Farm 3255 Etheridge Rd. Jefferson, GA 30549

