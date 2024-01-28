Obituary and funeral service: Timothy Mark Lusk, 70, of Loganville

Timothy Mark Lusk passed away Thursday, January 25th, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville, Georgia. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Tim was 70 years old, born in Decatur, Georgia August 29th, 1953, to the late Carl and Bertha Lusk. He was one of seven children. He went to Towers High School in DeKalb County, Georgia and graduated in 1971. He spent the first part of his life working in construction and continued into the trucking industry for 44 years. Tim met his wife Connie in 2000 and they were together for 23 years. He was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending his time in the outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, cooking on his smoker and being surrounded by family. He is loved and will be missed by many.

Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha and father, Carl Lusk. He is survived by his wife Connie Lusk, his children and her son, Diana, June, Curt and wife Kayla. Grandchildren: Jessica, Doug, David, James, Makaela, Katelyn and Jace; great grandchildren; Isabella, Grayson, and Raimy. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters Joan, Milton (Anne), Wayne (Kathy), Scott (Yvonne), Ronald, Janet and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

