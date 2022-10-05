Obituary and funeral service: Timothy ‘Tim’ M. Smith, Jr. 53, of Monroe

Timothy “Tim” M. Smith, Jr., age 53 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy M. Smith, Sr.; and brother, Richard (Ricky) Smith. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Cory) Scattergood of Ravenel, SC and Christopher Frye of Monroe, GA; mother, Linda Smith of Monroe, GA; brother and sister in law, Dennis and Kim Smith of Loganville, GA; nieces, Courtney and Stephanie Smith; 4 grandchildren; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Tim was a graduate of Tucker High School where he played Varsity Football. He also played baseball and football at Fitzgerald Field in Tucker, GA. He served 2 years in the Air Force. He was well known for his tree climbing ability, which began at an early age. He worked for several tree services. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains and loved to fish.



The service to celebrate the life of Timothy Smith will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. For those who prefer to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate3 in memory of Timothy “Tim” Smith, Jr..



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.