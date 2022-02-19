Obituary and funeral service: Tina Renee Reyes, 51, of Loganville

Tina Renee Reyes age 51 of Loganville, GA., passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



The service to celebrate the life of Tina Renee Reyes will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friend on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.