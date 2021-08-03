Obituary and funeral service: Todd Owen, 54, of Monroe

Todd Owen, age 54, of Monroe, Georgia passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 31st. He grew up in Stone Mountain, Ga and was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Guy Owen of Loganville, Ga and his brother, Richard Owen of Pine Lake, Ga. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Pam Morris Owen; his children, Mitch and Sage Owen of Loganville, Ga, Ashley Owen and Brandon Cruce of Monroe, Ga, and Alex Owen of Monroe, Ga; his granddaughter, Hadlee Michelle Owen; his brother, Jeff and Nancy Owen of Grayson; his sister-in-law, Diane Owen of Pine Lake, Ga; along with several nieces and nephews.

Todd graduated from Parkview High School in 1985. He worked in the wholesale Tool Industry for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was a HUGE Georgia bulldog fan.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, August 3rd from 5pm to 8pm. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Wednesday at 2pm in the chapel at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Garden in Monroe, Georgia.

Please feel free to wear your Georgia Bulldog attire or anything red and black as we say goodbye to a “Damn Good Dawg”.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

