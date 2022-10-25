Obituary and funeral service: Tom Brodnax, 75, of Atlanta (formerly of Walnut Grove)

Tom Brodnax, age 75, of Atlanta passed away on October 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 28, 2022 in the chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd Loganville, Ga 30052. Minister Don Hardison and Rev. Rusty Ruark will officiate. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the funeral home.

Tom was born on Nov 6, 1946 in Atlanta, GA. He grew up in the small rural community of Walnut Grove, GA where he was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. He was an active member of the MYF and enjoyed many summer weeks at Camp Glisson. Tom was a member of Loganville High School class of 1964. During high school Tom was an enthusiastic member of 4-H club. He was a Master 4-Her and a counselor at Rock Eagle for many summers.

Tom attended Oxford College for a year and then graduated from Emory University. As a college sophomore, he spent a year at George Washington University in Washington D.C. while working under Former Georgia Senator Richard B. Russell. After graduating, he served as the operations officer in the U.S. Navy on the Destroyer Squadron 20.

Tom found a career in marketing and data analytics at IBM, where he learned to write lines of code. After retiring in the mid-1990s from marketing with IBM, Tom became a full-time volunteer at Emory. He served on the Emory Board of Governors from 1996 to 2000 as well as on the Miller-Ward Alumni House committee to oversee operations and alumni interaction.

Tom photographed Emory’s major alumni/student weekends for more than a decade, adding important documentation to the archive of Emory Alumni Association events. His photos regularly appeared in Emory Magazine. He was the recipient in 2002 of the J. Pollard Turman Alumni Service Award, the highest award given to an alumnus for volunteer service to Emory. In 2012, he also was awarded the William L. Norton Outstanding Alumnus Award given by the Oxford College Alumni Board. In 2013, he received the CASE District III Bill Franklin Volunteer of the Year and in 2017 he received the Sigma Chi International Seven Lights Award.

A family-oriented man, Tom was a remarkable cook who enjoyed entertaining, most especially during the holiday season. Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, Tom always had an amusing story to make everyone laugh. He was always ready to capture the moment’s joy with his camera, taking photos at every opportunity.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Clarke Brodnax, Sr and Leone Brodnax Stevens. He is survived by his sister Ellen (Laymon) Brannon, nephew Clarke Brannon, niece Heather (Zack) McGuire, great nephews Liam and Ryan McGuire, cousin Marilyn Clayton, and numerous other family and friends.

Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emory University or Oxford College of Emory University in memory of Tom Brodnax.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Thomas C. “Tom” Brodnax please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.