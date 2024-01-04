Obituary and funeral service: Tom McCullers, 74, of Loganville

Tom McCullers, age 74 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 8, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment will be held at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service.

Tom was a member of Corinth Christian Church. He worked for Lucent prior to retirement. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, William Leonard and Dorothy Dean (Still) McCullers; and daughter, Monica McCullers. Surviving are his loving wife, Rachel (Cotton) McCullers of Loganville, GA; son and friend, Chris McCullers and Lisa Chandler of Loganville, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Dan Myers of Loganville, GA; sister, Vicki Provencal of Orange Park, FL; grandchild, Montana McCullers; great grandchild, Lane Riggs Warren; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>.

