Obituary and funeral service: Tommy Gene Stephens, 71, of Monroe

Tommy Gene Stephens, age 71 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the Monroe Chapel.

Tommy was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from being a cabinet builder. He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Gertrude (Culver) Stephens. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Spradling) Stephens of Monroe; daughter & son-in-law, Sarah & Charles Coe of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Donnie & Penny Stephens of Monroe; grandchildren, Rena & Lauren Stephens; great-grandchild, Benjamin Stephens; brothers & sister-in-law, Ricky & Yvonne Stephens of Monroe; Wayne Stephens of Covington; sisters & brothers-in-law, Alice & Tony Smith of Lilburn; Mary Potts of Monroe; Martha Moss of Monroe; Doris Spradling of Monroe and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 1:00 PM till 3:00 PM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.