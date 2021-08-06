Obituary and funeral service: Tommy Neil Keesee, 66, of Monroe

Click or tap on the link above for a digital tribute to Tommy Keesee

Tommy Neil Keesee, age 66, of Monroe, passed away on August 3, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, GA on September 11, 1954 to Marian Queen Keesee and the late John Robert Keesee.

He is survived by his mother, Marian Keesee of Monroe; daughter and son in law, Tonya and Glenn Jackson of Winder; fiance, Cathy Shelton of Social Circle; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Suzanne Keesee of Monroe; 2 nephews, 3 great nieces, and 1 great nephew.

A funeral service will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Interment will follow at at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

