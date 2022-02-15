Obituary and funeral service: Tony Heard, 54, of Loganville

Tony Heard, age 54 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Jerret Dooley officiating.

Tony is survived by his wife, Lynn Heard of Loganville; son, Blake Heard of Atlanta; daughter, Kennedy Heard of Loganville; parents, Jerry and Linda Heard of Lawrenceville; brother & sister-in-law, Jeff and Buffie Heard of Monroe; mother-in-law, Phyllis McClure of Monroe; niece & nephew, Macy Heard and Matthew Heard of Monroe; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members also survive.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.