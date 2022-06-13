Obituary and funeral service: Tony Powell, 85, of Loganville

Tony Powell, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM before the service.

Tony worked for General Motors in Doraville for 30 years and was a member of UAW Local 10. Mr. Powell also served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Elizabeth K. Powell, Loganville, GA; sons & daughters-in-law, Anthony Scott and Gina Powell, Loganville, GA; Jeffrey Wynn and Brenda Powell, Loganville, GA; brothers, Ronnie Morrison, Houston, TX; Eddie Powell, Greensboro, GA; Cosby Jr. Powell, Milledgeville, GA; sister, Elaine Miller, Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Scott Powell, Katie Powell, and Lucas Powell.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.