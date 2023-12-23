Obituary and funeral service: Tracy Leroy Ashe, 50, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Tracy Leroy Ashe.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made toward the funeral expense of Mr. Ashe, a donation box will be available at the funeral home.

Tracy Leroy Ashe, age 50 of Monroe, passed away on December 21, 2023. He was born in Gwinnett County on April 4, 1973 to the late Edward Eugene Ashe and the late Edna Billue Ashe. He was a wonderful loving husband, dad, and a friend to all.

Surviving are, wife, Sherry Granai Ashe; son, A.J. Ashe; brothers and sister-in-law, Tim Ashe, Tony and Grace Ashe; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday December 23rd at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

