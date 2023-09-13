Obituary and funeral service: Truman Robison, 78, of Good Hope

Truman Robison of Good Hope, Georgia passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023 after a valiantly fought battle with cancer followed by a short stay at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, Georgia.



Truman was born on May 21, 1945 to the late J. Herbert & Adelle M. Robison. He was preceded in death by his brother, Major General Wayne Robison, U.S. Army (ret.). Truman is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane (Dalton) Robison, daughter and son-in-law Tonia & Jeremy Moore, sons and daughters-in-law John & Danielle Robison; Kevin & Crissy Robison. Three granddaughters: Samantha Moore, Ella Robison and Ava Robison. Two grandsons: Thomas Moore and Dalton Robison. Sister-in-law, Kitty Robison of Peachtree City, GA and one niece, Margaret Gilbert, of Daleville, VA.



Truman was a lifelong resident of Good Hope, GA serving for more than 30 years as a faithful member of the City Council and being awarded a Lifetime Achievement award by the Georgia Municipal Association. Truman also served the citizens of Walton County for many years working as a deputy for the Walton County Sheriff’s Department. He also served our country through his service in the Georgia National Guard. He was also employed by Monroe Utilities (formerly Water, Light & Gas) as a line worker. However, the majority of his friends and family will remember him best for the wonderful pork barbeque and Brunswick stew that he cooked and served at Robison’s BBQ and out of the shed in his backyard.

There will be a visitation from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. The Interment will follow at Good Hope Christian Church Cemetery.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.