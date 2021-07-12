Obituary and funeral service: Tyler Grant Morrison, 37, of Monroe

Tyler Grant Morrison, age 37 of Monroe, passed away on July 3, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1984 in Anderson, SC to the late Larry Morrison and Kathy McElroy Morrison.

Surviving are daughter, Whitney Morrison; son, Austin Morrison; mother, Kathy Morrison; brother, Jesse Morrison; nephew, Brantley Morrison.

Funeral services will be held on Monday July 12th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Armour officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.