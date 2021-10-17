Obituary and funeral service: Venera M. Weldon, 84, of Loganville

Venera M. Weldon, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe.

Venera was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Weldon; grandson, Sean Reeder; and parents, Willie and Edna McElhannon. She is survived by her children, Donnie and Tracy Weldon of Dawsonville, Tony and Kimberly Weldon of Tampa, FL, Alison Reeder of Loganville; grandchildren, Kirsten and Johnny Gallagher of Braselton, Kristopher and Shasta Weldon of Commerce, Samuel Reeder of Loganville, Wade Phillips of Dawsonville; great grandchildren, Hunter Phillips, Joshua Phillips, Kyra Riser, Brenden Riser, Isabella Riser and Liam Gallagher.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.