Obituary and funeral service: Veniel Errol Anderson, 75, of Loganville

Veniel Errol Anderson age 75, of Loganville, GA. passed away Thursday, January 6, 2021.

The service to celebrate the life of Veniel Errol Anderson will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Tom M. Wages Snellville, Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

