Obituary and funeral service: Vera Aslee ‘Green’ Brooks, 100, of Loganville

Vera Aslee (Green) Brooks, age 100 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Rando Acres and Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Vera was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Brooks; sons, Kenneth Brooks and Roger “Buddy” Brooks; grandson, Chris Dalton; and parents, Jack and Kate (McGiboney) Green. Vera is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Lamar Dalton of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, James and Vivian Brooks of Monroe, GA; daughter-in-law, Ellia Brooks of Conyers, GA; nine grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; thirteen great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral.