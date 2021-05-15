Obituary and funeral service: Vera C. Coble, 90, of Loganville

Vera C. Coble age 90, of Loganville, GA., passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Coble; and grandson, Andrew Smith. She is survived by her son, Michael Coble; daughter and son in law, Maria and Carl Smith; brother, Don Cornett; grandchildren, Michael Coble, II and Ryan Smith; great grandchildren, Colt Coble, Georgia Coble, Daisy Coble, Rylee Smith, Brantley Smith, Bristol Smith and Gabe Pinkowski.

Mrs. Coble was a lifetime member of Mountain View Baptist Church of Stone Mountain, you could find her singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school or involved in mission work with the church. Vera had a servant’s heart and was always willing to sacrifice herself for the sake of her family. She retired from Dekalb County after 21 years of faithful service. Vera “Mimi” had a love for the Lord and her family. She spent many days caring for and loving her family and her church.

There will be a private graveside service at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. There will be a public memorial service on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the services from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in memory of Vera C. Coble to Mountain View Baptist Church, 4618 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, GA. 30083.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand that we will be limiting the amount of people at our chapel for visitations and services.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

