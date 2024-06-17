Obituary and funeral service: Vera Katheryn Storms Franklin, 25, of Creswell, OR

Vera Katheryn Storms Franklin, affectionately known as Kate, age 25, of Creswell, OR, passed away on June 9, 2024. She was born on September 25, 1998, in Ukraine to the late Galyna Fedorenko.

In 2012, the Lord placed Kate and her brother into the Storms family. Her sisterly love, protection, and guidance were always evident as she gave special care and attention to her brother. She was a creative person who enjoyed journaling and drawing. Despite English as a second language, Kate did very well in school winning the 11th grade spelling bee, an award for the highest average in Bible, and most significantly, an award for exhibiting Christ-like character.

Kate’s compassion for others extended into many areas of her life. Her early years spent on a farm with her Ukrainian grandmother sparked a love for animals, and her bond with her grandmother instilled in her a deep compassion for the elderly, which she demonstrated through her work in a nursing facility.

Surviving are husband: William Franklin of Creswell, OR; parents: Billy and Meredith Storms of Monroe, GA; brother: Dmytro Isaac Storms of Monroe, GA. She leaves behind numerous family and friends (both Ukrainian and American).

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Harmony Baptist Church in Monroe, with the Rev. Billy Storms officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joshua House Life Centers (P.O. Box 9121, Port St Lucie, FL 34985), a charitable ministry demonstrating the Gospel to widows and orphans across Ukraine, would be appreciated.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

