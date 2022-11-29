Obituary and funeral service: Verdella ‘Della’ Ester Juday Robinson, 85, of Good Hope

Click or tap on the link above for a digital Memorial Tribute to Della Robinson

Verdella (Della) Ester Juday Robinson, age 85 of Good Hope, passed away on November 25, 2022. She was born in Indiana on March 28, 1937 to the late Everett Juday and the late Ethel Miller Juday.

Surviving are, daughters, Michelle (James Rabiola) Shenefield, Cynthia (Oliver Bettis) Shenefield, Diane (Mark Bradford) Pannell-Bradford; son, Douglas (Chris) Shenefield; sisters, Veda Pruitt, Violet Wuthrich, Velma Harden, and Velva Jean Williams; brother, Leon Juday; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 PM at Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Etterlee officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.