Obituary and funeral service: Veronica Elaine Jones, 58, of Loganville

Veronica Elaine Jones Crawford, 58, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 4th, 2021 at her home in Loganville, Georgia. A visitation will be held at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville on Friday, April 9th from 5pm-8pm. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Loganville on Saturday, April 10th from 1pm-2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Four Winds Ministry Village of Loganville.

Veronica Crawford was born on March 21st, 1963 in Elberton, Georgia to the late Gaines Vernon Jones and late Maria Margaret Roberts Jones. Veronica is survived by her beloved husband, Patrick Michael Crawford to whom she was married for 29 loving years, her three adoring children, Michael Gaines Crawford, Matthew James Crawford, Emily Catherine Crawford, and her daughter in law, Allison Blanchard Crawford. Veronica also leaves behind her two devoted sisters, Debera Jones Johnson and Kathryn Elizabeth Jones.

Veronica Crawford graduated from Elberton County High School receiving her high school diploma along with a Business Degree from Athens Tech. She went on to receive her Associates Degree from Truett McConnell College, her Bachelor’s Degree in English Education from the University of Georgia, her Masters Degree from Georgia State University, and her Specialist Degree from the University of Georgia. During her 32 year career with Gwinnett County Public Schools, Veronica taught English Language Arts to countless students at both Meadowcreek High School and Grayson High School, receiving Teacher of the Year at Grayson in 2013. She became an Assistant Principal in 2014 where she took her love and passion for education and her students to an administration level. Her love for education and passion for her students did not go unnoticed by those around her. She leaves behind innumerable students, teachers, coworkers, and friends in the Grayson High School community who love her deeply and who she loved in return. Veronica Crawford fought a long and hard battle with cancer for the past five years. Yet, she looked cancer right in the face without flinching. Anyone who knows Veronica, knows she is a warrior who puts her family first above all else. She fought her cancer in between weddings, graduations, and family celebrations. She did it all with such ease and grace. Those who had the privilege of knowing Veronica Crawford understand what a gift she was to everyone around her. She laughed often, loved fiercely, and stood up for those who could not stand up for themselves. She will be greatly missed by family and friends and anyone who had the opportunity to know her. Veronica was also known for her deep love for her Lord and Savior Jesus. Veronica was a faithful servant, showing the love of Jesus to anyone she encountered. She fought a long fight and now she can rest, completely healed, in her Father’s arms. Veronica often found peace and comfort in Psalm 121. “I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip— he who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord watches over you— the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm— he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.”

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 70-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Veronica Crawford please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.