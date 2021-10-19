Obituary and funeral service: Vicki Bradley, 75, of Monroe

Vicki Bradley, age 75 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, October, 16, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe. Pastor Wayne Durden will officiate.

Vicki had retired from Action Inc. where she was the Director. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Judson House & Mildred Shumate House. She is survived by her son, Casey Bradley of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Kelly & Jessica Bradley of Birmingham, AL; step-grandchildren, Brayden & Carleigh; brother & sister-in-law, Jim & Helen House of McDonough.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

