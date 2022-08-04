Obituary and funeral service: Vicki McDermitt Jones, 81, of Monroe

Long time Monroe resident Vicki McDermitt Jones, age 81 passed away, Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born May 31, 1941 in Irwin County Georgia. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Monroe, 400 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Vicki was a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a degree in early childhood education. She taught school for 36 years and retired from Walton County Board of Education in 2000 where she spent most of her teaching career. Vicki was very active in First United Methodist Church in Monroe Georgia. Her involvement included altar guild, The United Methodist Women’s Group, as well as volunteering her teaching skills for Sunday School. Vicki had a love of gardening and she was an active member of the Monroe Garden Club. She was also an active member of The Pilot Club of Monroe, and also volunteered with the Empty Stocking Fund of Walton County.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents W. Hubert and Josie Vickers McDermitt; husband William Gerald Jones; and brother Rev. Dahl McDermitt. She is survived by her children Jocelyn Spradlin of Monroe; Jerilyn Donohue and Son-in-Law Thomas A. Donohue of Winder; and her grandchildren Bradley and Matthew Partin both of Monroe. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations go to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or First United Methodist Church in Monroe, 400 South Broad Street, Monroe, GA 30655.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM prior to the service at First United Methodist Church in Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.