Obituary and funeral service: Virgil E. Sorrells, Sr., 89, of Stone Mountain

Virgil E. Sorrells, Sr., age 89, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy Bradley Sorrells. He is survived by his children, Virgil Sorrells, Jr. and Vicki Sorrells Calhoun and her husband Dave; grandson, Bradley Calhoun and wife Ashley; granddaughter, Leslie Calhoun Louviere and husband Casey; sister, Jimmie Ann Adcock, brother-in-law, Larry Bradley and his wife Carol of Monroe, GA and nephews.

Virgil was born November 18, 1933, in Monroe, GA to the late Byron and Arve Aycock Sorrells. He was also preceded by two sisters, Edna Sorrells Doster, and Patsy Sorrells Derden.

Virgil graduated from Monroe High School in 1953 in Gratis, GA. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, he went to Georgia State University and then on to a career at General Motors Parts Distribution Center for almost 40 years.

Virgil was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with family and friends. Virgil and Nancy were longtime members of Mount Carmel Christian Church and in later years Smoke Rise Baptist Church. Virgil demonstrated his deep love for his Lord through service at MCCC where he served as deacon and elder. He was active in Young at Heart and also served with the security and parking lot team and worked on multiple Church Builders projects.

He always had a passion for sports, playing high school football, baseball, and basketball. He touched many young people’s hearts and minds through either coaching little league football and baseball or umpiring baseball and softball – which he did for 35 years. Over the years, Nancy and Virgil were active in different square-dancing clubs and volunteered at the Fox Theatre, Civic Center, Chastain Park, Gwinnett Arena, and other events. He was active with his General Motors retirees.

The service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:30 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel (3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039) with Art Stansberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory to MC3 Church, www.mc3.life, 4415 Stone Mountain Hwy, Lilburn, GA 30047, or Smoke Rise Baptist Church, www.smokerisebaptist.org, 5901 High Howell Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

