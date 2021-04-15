Obituary and funeral service: Virginia Queen, 92, of Monroe

Virginia Queen, age 93, of Monroe, passed away surrounded by family on April 13, 2021. She

was born in Decatur, GA on June 25, 1927 to the late Grace L. Jenkins Bailey and the late G. H. Bailey. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late Ed Queen.

Virginia graduated from Avondale High School and Georgia State College for Women. She enjoyed a long, satisfying career as a Kindergarten Teacher and a Preschool Director and Teacher in Monroe. Virginia was active in the community and the church. She was a long standing member of the Pleasant Valley Homemaker’s Club and later in life a local quilting group. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, taught children’s Sunday school classes, led the children’s choir and taught Bible school, sang in the choir and was a member of the Women’s Circle in the Presbyterian Church. Virginia loved family traditions such as celebrating birthdays and holidays with a home cooked meal and Sunday family dinners. She especially loved picnics and the groups she was involved in looked forward to the annual gatherings our family hosted under the massive old oak tree and her homemade peach ice cream. Virginia was an avid gardener, baker and homemaker. Most of all, she was a Mother and Grandmother extraordinaire who taught us to enjoy and value the simple things in life. She loved music and if she knew you could play an instrument she would boldly ask you to play. Virginia loved to dance and even as she aged she never missed a chance to get out on the dance floor – we could all learn something from that example alone!

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Carole Queen of Monroe;

Alice and Kevin Moody of Monroe; sister, Vivian B. Sando of Georgetown,

TX; brother and sister-in-law, G.L. and Martha Bailey of Madison;

grandchildren: Mary Grace and Jody Price of Monroe, and Elizabeth and

Matthew Paulley of Monroe.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at First

Presbyterian Church of Monroe. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 pm

until 2:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. John

Westlund officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory

Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 500 Breedlove Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.