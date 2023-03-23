Obituary and funeral service: Vladimir N. Russu, 87, of Loganville

Vladimir N. Russu, age 87 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Ukraine, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 24, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Emanuel Rusu officiating. Interment will follow at Carter Memorial Gardens, Highway 81 SW, Loganville. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Vladimir was a Geologist and enjoyed reading his Bible and listening to music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nikolay and Vera Russu. Vladimir is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lyudmila Ivanovna Russu of Loganville, GA; daughters, Marianna Vladimirovna Russu and Irina Russu, both of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Nataliya and Yuriy Paraskiv of FL; sons and daughters-in-law, Vitaliy and Valentina Russu of CA and Valeriy and Victoria Russu of Kazakhstan; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Helen Russu of CA; sister and brother-in-law, Tatyana and Jacob Mykytyuk of Ukraine; sister, Maria Russu of Ukraine; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



The Twenty-Third Psalm

1 The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want.

2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures.He leadeth me beside the still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art

with me thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies;

thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

1 Псалом Давида. Господь — Пастырь мой; я ни в чём не буду нуждаться:

2 Он покоит меня на злачных пажитях и водит меня к водам тихим,

3 подкрепляет душу мою, направляет меня на стези правды ради имени Своего.

4 Если я пойду и долиною смертной тени, не убоюсь зла, потому что Ты со мной; Твой жезл и Твой посох — они успокаивают меня.

5 Ты приготовил предо мною трапезу в виду врагов моих; умастил елеем голову мою; чаша моя преисполнена.

6 Так благость и милость да сопровождают меня во все дни жизни моей, и я пребуду в доме Господнем многие дни.



Псалом 22 — Псалтирь — Библия

