Obituary and funeral service: Vlado Molnar, 85, of Loganville

Vlado Molnar, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Inurnment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Molnar was born on July 3, 1936 in Vinkovci, Croatia to the late Janko Molnar and Irena Homa Molnar. He is survived by his wife, Jasminka Molnar; daughters: Ljiljana Galic and Natasa Molnar; sons: Dario Molnar and Mario Molnar; son-in-law: Slobodan Galic; grandchildren: Kristian Molnar, Damir Sarajlic, Edin Sarajlic, Asja Sarajlic; great grandchildren: Sasha Molnar, Mia Molnar, Saara Molnar, and Katarina Molnar. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Vlado Molnar please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.