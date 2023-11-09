Obituary and funeral service: Vrginia Boyd, 98, of Loganville

Mrs. Virginia Boyd, age 98 of Loganville, formerly of Stone Mountain, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 10, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Chris Cooper officiating. Interment will follow 1:00 PM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.

Virginia was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church since 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence B. Boyd; parents, Rufus Rivers and Erma Camp Rivers; and sister, Jerry Sims. Surviving are daughter & son-in-law, Debbie and Larry Leftwich of Monroe; sons & daughters-in-law, Larry and Charlotte Boyd of Loganville; Brian and Kay Boyd of Clarkesville; brother, Billy Rivers of Conyers; sister & brother-in-law, Cheryl and L.B. Dinsmore of Woodstock; grandchildren, Mike and Monica Leftwich, Chris Leftwich, Jolie and Tim Tallant, Lisa and Chris Cooper, Brandon and Randi Boyd, Brandi and Britt Bartley, Sara and Stephen Roberts, Ginnie and Jeff Grantham, Joseph Boyd; 23 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

