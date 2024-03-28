Obituary and funeral service: Walkyria Ruiz-Colon, 71, of Loganville

Walkyria Ruiz-Colon, age 71 of Loganville, GA, formerly of Puerto Rico, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in the Loganville Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Chaplain Wayne Hill officiating.

Walkyria was preceded in death by her father, Luis Laureano Ruiz; mother, Brunilda Angelica Ruiz-Colon; and sister, Rina Ruiz-Colon. She is survived by her sister, Giselle Iles of Loganville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Luis and Socorro Ruiz-Colon of Haines City, FL; nephews, Rafael Carrazo-Ruiz of Puerto Rico, Jorge Luis Ruiz-Inserni of MA, Steven Ruiz-Garcia of Japan; step-nephews, Carlos Caballero of Puerto Rico and Alejandro Caballero of Winter Haven, FL; nieces, Angelica Freyre and family of Loganville, GA, Maria Page and family of Loganville, GA, Adriana Walker and family of Snellville, GA; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

