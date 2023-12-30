Obituary and funeral service: Walter D. Leen, Jr., 81, of Loganville

Walter D. Leen, Jr., age 81, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at St. Oliver Plunkett RC Church, 3200 Brooks Dr SW, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd, Loganville, GA.

Walter was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 21, 1942 to Katherine J. (Hagan) Leen and Walter D. Leen, Sr. He grew up in Brooklyn and Highland Lakes, NJ and attended Brooklyn Technical High School, Class of 1960. Walter started his career while proudly serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and attending St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY, where he earned his BBA. Walter’s career as an international Certified Internal Auditor made him a global citizen working for prestigious organizations such as Citibank, Mobil Oil, Celanese, and others, leading to senior executive roles. He finished his career as an auditor for the State of NY before retiring in Georgia.

Walter was a worldwide sports enthusiast, including playing semi-professional football in the U.S. and he played a major role in youth sports including swimming, baseball, football, basketball, and soccer as both a coach and an organizer. In his retirement years, Walter participated in Georgia Masters Swimming.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Catherine (Kittelsen) Leen, and their three children, Kerry Ann Terrell of Bogart, GA, Erik Leen of Westfield, MA, and Karen Flores (Jose) of Dacula, GA; grandchildren, Cameron Terrell, Maggie Leen, Mara Leen, Justine Flores, and Lana Flores; brother, John Leen (Joan) of Toms River, NJ, brother, Michael Leen (Barbara) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and sister, Patricia Wolters of Roanoke, VA, as well as 10 nieces and nephews and numerous grand nieces and grand nephews. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

