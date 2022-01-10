Obituary and funeral service: Walter David Leonard III, 72, of Monroe

Walter David Leonard III, 72 of Monroe, GA passed on January, 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; children, David Leonard (Bryan); and Robyn Crick (David); stepchildren, Christi Leach (Brian) and Greg Peevy (Sabrina); and 10 grandchildren; brother, Charlie Leonard (Heidi), and extended family.

David grew up in Knoxville, TN; graduated from Central High School, University of Tennessee & South Alabama University. He was a civil engineer in his career, as well as it being such a part of who he was. He was employed by Precision Planning, Inc. Lawrenceville, GA for almost 40 years. He loved his work and all the people there and was fiercely loyal to them. He was a good man and had a big heart and was a friend to so many. He will be sorely missed.

Family only visitation at Tim Stewart Funeral Home. All are welcome at the Graveside Service at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd. Monroe, Ga 30656. Rev. Tom Davis will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campton United Methodist Church, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd. Monroe, GA 30656 will be appreciated. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.