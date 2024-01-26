Obituary and funeral service: Wanda Miller Smith, 84, of Monroe

Wanda Miller Smith, age 84 of Monroe, GA, passed away on January 22, 2024. Visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA. A graveside service will be held following visitation at 11:30 AM, Friday, January 26, 2024, at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, GA.

Wanda was a retired school bus driver with Gwinnett County, bus number 209. She was a member of the Grayson First Baptist Church. She and her husband worked tirelessly for more than 25 years at the Lilburn Basketball Association.

Wanda was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 52 years, Winston Theran Smith, in 2011; her parents Doy and Jewell Miller; niece Teresa Riley; nephew Keith “Boot” Spears; brother-in-law John Spears. She is survived by son Winston Smith of Cleveland, GA; sons and daughters-in law Wendell & Beth Smith of Statham, GA and Wayne & Staley Smith of Winder, GA; daughter Wendi Smith Pitts of Watkinsville, GA; grandchildren Destiny & Stephen Reed, Winston & Bridget Smith, Makaila & Caleb Satterfield, Virginia Jayne & Christopher Fouche, Rachel & Lucas Smith, Paul Smith, Brackin & MacKenzie Smith, Reed Smith, Lilly Ann Smith, Mackenzie Jane Pitts, Anderson Pitts; great grandchildren Daylon, Hunter, Parker, Abigail, Katherine, Carter Jayne, Rhyatt; brothers and sisters-in-law General Leonard & Carolyn Miller, Tony & Laurie Miller; sister Cynthia Spears; sister and brother-in-law Sherry & Tommy Wilkerson; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Great Oaks Senior Living in Monroe in memory of Wanda. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

