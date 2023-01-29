Obituary and funeral service: Wanda ‘Mother’ Slay, 77, of Loganville

Wanda “Mother” Slay, age 77 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at New Life Praise Center, 8111 Browns Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30014. The family request that flowers be delivered to the church on the day of service.

Wanda was the owner of Wanda’s Country Kitchen in Grayson and was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Thomason; son, Ronald Leon O’Neal, Jr.; and parents, Jack and Sara Bob (Walker) Hendon. She is survived by her children, Robert “Roundman” O’Neal of Loganville, Richard Luther O’Neal of Jackson Lake, Retha Lee and Greg Screws of Loganville, Brandy Lynn Allen of Loganville; grandchildren, Amanda, Chance, Chelsey, Shon and Samantha, Summer Lynn, Ryley Kaye, Reese Lauren, Reed Logan, Kyle, Ryder, Joseph; great grandchildren, Kendal, Seleste, Brooklynn, Jessie, Brenden, Jack; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Wanda “Mother” Slay please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.