Obituary and funeral service: Wanda Stephens Bonner, 82, formerly of Monroe

Wanda Stephens Bonner, formerly of Monroe, passed away on June 7, 2023. Mrs. Bonner was born on September 25, 1940, to the late Frances Knight Stephens and the late JB Stephens. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Winston M. Bonner; sister, Helen Malcom; brother, Billy Stephens.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter, Iris. E. Bonner; son and son-in-law, Gregory M. Bonner and John Scott Fraber; sister Brenda Perkins; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, William and Barbara Whitley, Barbara Jean Stephens; multiple nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on July 29, 2023 at 10:00 am on the grounds of Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating.

The family is asking friends and loved ones to donate in Wanda Bonner’s memory to a Hospice facility near you in lieu of sending flowers.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.