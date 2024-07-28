Obituary and funeral service: William Albert ‘Chip’ Cato, Jr., 72, of Monroe

William Albert “Chip” Cato, Jr., age 72, of Monroe passed away on July 24, 2024. He was born on September 29, 1951 to the late Alice Anderson Craig and the late William Albert Cato, Sr. He was preceded in death by his sister: the late Carol Misbach.

Surviving are wife: Janice Cato; daughters: Misty Frost (Scott), Emily Worlock, Rachel Cato; sons: Josh Cato (Viktoriya), William Albert Cato, III (Bre); sister: Sheryl Davis (Terrell); grandchildren: Ethan Frost, Grace Cato, Lily Frost, Maggie Cato, Wyatt Worlock, Jessica Worlock, Jaxon Cato, Melania Cato.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Mount Vernon Christian Church with Reverend Scott Frost officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

