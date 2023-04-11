Obituary and funeral service: William Bernard Harrell, 73, of Loganville

William Bernard Harrell (Will, Billy), age 73 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Joel Martinez officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service. An inurnment will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA.

Billy was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church in Griffin. He worked for Kraft Foods for 27 years and was a stay-at-home dad for 26 years. Billy was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Craddock Harrell; parents, George Oscar Harrell, Sr. and Elizabeth Kiemer Harrell; brother & sister-in-law, George Oscar Harrell, Jr. and Carolyn Harrell Bong; father & mother-in-law, J.P. and Lois Dean Harrison. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marsha (Harrison) Harrell of Loganville; daughters & son-in-law, Amanda and Ryan Remillard of Buford, Natalie Harrell of Loganville; sister, Patricia Sexton of Claxton; grandchildren, Owen, Eli and Evan Remillard; brother-in-law, Wayne Harrison of Loganville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tim and Jennifer Harrison of Monroe; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shepherd’s Staff Ministries, 2240 Commerce Drive, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.