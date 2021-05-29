Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Bill’ Edward Morris, 78, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Bill Morris.

William (Bill) Edward Morris of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 78. Bill died peacefully with his beloved wife Pat, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchild by his side.

Bill was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1942, to father Julius Morris and mother Anna Morris. As soon as Bill turned 18, he enlisted in the Army serving in both Korea and Vietnam.

Bill met Pat on a blind date in 1964 where they fell in love in a short time. They married on July 4, 1964. Bill was honorably discharged in May 1969. After Bill left the Army, he became a service technician for Sears working there until 1973. In the fall of 1973, he was hired as an electromechanics teacher at Monroe Area High School where he taught until his retirement in 2000. While teaching he continued his education at The University of Georgia graduating in 1994 with a degree in teaching.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Anna, and sister, Patty Morris. He is survived by his wife Pat Morris; daughter Susan Morris Britt, son-in-law Grady; grandson Daniel M. Britt, granddaughter-in-law Courtney, granddaughter Rebecca K. Britt; and great-grandson Ezra Dean Britt; sister Barbara Buzek; brother John Morris, sister-in-law Sally and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors from 1:30 = 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Meadows Funeral Home.

People wishing to honor Bill’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the FISH4Kids in Monroe at PO Box 1838 Monroe, Georgia 30655, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Atlanta.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.