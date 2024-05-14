Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Bill’ French, 82, of Loganville

William (Bill) C. French passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the age of 82 in his home in GA, where he resided with his wife of nearly sixty years, Helga French. He was a longtime resident of suburban North and East Atlanta, a devoted husband, loving father, and a great man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.



Bill served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1971, ultimately ranking as staff sergeant, with deployments to Turkey, France and Germany. While in Germany, Bill was stationed at Tempelhof Air Base in Berlin where he wooed a feisty German woman, Helga, to marry and join him on his return to the States to be stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.



During his tenure in the Air Force, Bill trained and achieved many certifications in electronics and computer science during their 60’s heyday (think vacuum tubes and transistors), moving up the ranks from working in maintenance and field services while stationed in Europe to becoming a Master Instructor at Keesler AFB. Bill continued to teach at other institutions, including Pitt and Cape Fear Technical Institutes in North Carolina. He used his computing experience to build a career in the days of transition from mainframe computing systems to minicomputers, starting with Modular Computer Systems where he worked for approximately 20 years, and moving to Prime Computers. Always engaged to advance his knowledge, Bill continued learning the latest in computing technology and serving clients as the owner of his own information technology company.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Joseph and Dorothy Ruth (Allen) French, his brother, Thomas, and his sisters, Dorothy and Sarah (Sally). He is survived by his loving wife, Helga French; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Teresa French of Snellville, GA, Bill and Sonja French of Loganville, GA; son, Dennis French of FL; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Mark Howell of Brookhaven, GA; his brother, James (Jim) French of FL; his sister, Margaret (Margie), of FL; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Disabled American Veterans or Folds of Honor. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

