Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Bill’ Grizzard, 79, of Monroe

William “Bill” Grizzard, age 79 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Inurnment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM.

Bill was a Retired Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served his country honorably as a Senior Master Sergeant in National Defense. He later retired from the United States Post Office. He loved hiking and traveling internationally.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy (Nevels) Grizzard; parents, William H and Edna Johnson Grizzard; sister, Jayne Grizzard Wellberg; brother, Howard Lamar Grizzard and sister Barbara Grizzard Robinson. Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Donald Phillips of Dublin, Ireland; son, Daniel Grizzard of West Palm Beach, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Tarayn and David Fairlie of Decatur; GA; grandchildren, Kennedy, Devan, McKenzie, Ryan, Matilda, Josephine, Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Pat Grizzard of Tennessee; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Kenneth Robinson of Georgia and Teresa Gail and Craig Dagenhart of North Carolina.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia, 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.