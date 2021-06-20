Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Billy’ Lowe, 66, of Monroe

William “Billy” Lowe, age 66, passed away on June 17, 2021. Billy was born on December 3, 1954, in Monroe, GA, the late Edward Lowe and the late Doris Lord Lowe. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Eddie Lowe.

Surviving members of the family are daughters and sons-in-law, Stacy and Don McCullers, Heather and Shawn Webster; son, Jayson Lowe; sisters and brother-in-law, Jennie Lowe, Linda Jeffcoat, Regina and David Phillips; grandchildren, Casey Lewis, Brycen Lewis, Gabriel McCullers, Dorilord McCullers, Lydia Webster, Thomas Webster; His Love, Evelyn Lee, Jesse Lee and Emily West, Fisher Lee, Angilee Williams; lots of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Jerry Chambers and the Rev. Doyle Wallace officiating. Interment will follow to Mt. Vernon Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request a donation be made in Billy’s honor to Good Hope Christian Church, PO Box 38 Good Hope, GA 30641.

