Obituary and funeral service: William ‘Billy’ Marshall Nicholson, 77, of Watkinsville

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to William ‘Billy’ Nicholson

William “Billy” Marshall Nicholson, age 77 of Watkinsville, GA, passed away on June 10, 2023. Billy was born on July 7, 1945 in Cairo, Georgia to the late Azalee Hutcherson Nicholson and the late Belma Marshall Nicholson. Mr. Nicholson was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Janis Nicholson.

Billy dedicated his life to education. After graduating from Georgia Southern University, he started his teaching career in 1968 in Dodge County. While working for Dodge County, Billy continued his education earning both his Masters in Education and his Specialist in Education degrees from the University of Georgia. Billy was the high school principal at both Dodge County and Loganville High Schools. Starting in 1990, Billy served as Headmaster at George Walton Academy for 27 years, where he oversaw tremendous growth that transformed the school into a leading private school in the area. In total across a 49-year career in education, Billy touched the lives of thousands of kids, and he started each school year telling the students, faculty, and staff to put God first, family second and everything else will fall in place.

Billy was a humble and warm-hearted man who actively gave of himself to others. He joined the Army in 1968 and continued to serve in the Air National Guard completing his service as SSG in 1974. He was an active member of First Methodist Church in Monroe where he served on many committees. He was also in the Rotary Club and on the Board of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. Billy was also a devoted family man and friend who loved to hunt, fish, and travel with his loved ones. Those adventures took Billy throughout the U.S. and to over 30 countries giving his friends and family memories of him that will carry on.

Surviving members of his family are wife, Vicki Willis Nicholson; daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Benjamin Harris; son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Joely Nicholson; sister, Elizabeth Nicholson; grandchildren, Will Lewis, SPC Cam Lewis, Parker Nicholson, Tessa Nicholson, and Pierce Nicholson; Stepsons Clay Brewer and Chris and Jennifer Brewer; step grandsons Ryan Brewer, Derek Brewer, and Jared Brewer.



Visitation will be Tuesday at 4:30-8:00 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Nicholson Center at George Walton Academy in Monroe, GA. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens for family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Monroe First Methodist Church or to George Walton Academy.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.