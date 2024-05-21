Obituary and funeral service: William Cecil Ivey, Jr., 51, of Loganville

William Cecil Ivey, Jr., age 51 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

William was preceded in death by his father, William Cecil Ivey, Sr.; and step-father, Donald Harrison. He is survived by his mother, Nellie M. (Womack) Harrison of Loganville, GA; brothers, James Arnold Lester and Ray Lamar (Pam) Lester, both of Loganville, GA; sisters, Terri Lynn (Michael) Simpson of TN, Wendy Lee (Roy) Collins of Covington, GA, and Sarah Ann Bray of FL; companion, Kimberly Harbin of Loganville, GA; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

