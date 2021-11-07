Obituary and funeral service: William Gibson ‘Gib’ Dial, 28, of Loganville

DIAL – William Gibson “Gib” Dial, III, age 28 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Cronan Connell officiating.

Gib was a member of Local Union 72 and worked for Plumbing Installation and Engineering. He was preceded in death by his father, William Dial, Jr. and grandmother, Joy Dial. Surviving are his mother and her spouse, Susan and Mark Davis of Loganville, GA; sister and her spouse, Christian Dial and Michael Skogen of Grayson, GA; grandparents, Bill and Claudette Shea of Monroe, GA, and William Dial, Sr. and his spouse Anne of Monroe, GA; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.