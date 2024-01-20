Obituary and funeral service: William Howard Reed, III, 65, of Loganville

William Howard Reed, III, age 65 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024. His preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Lynn Reed; and parents, William H. Reed, Jr. and Caroline Mason Reed. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Lynn Reed; and sisters, Anne Reed Henson and Dorothy Aubrey Reed.

If you knew “Will” (Howard), you would soon be introduced to Jesus. Even though he suffered great physical pain for over 28 years, he never stopped sharing his joy of knowing the lord and wanting others to have the same experience. In his early years, he had many personal struggles but after he committed his life to Jesus, he began a new journey towards helping those in deep despair and addiction.

The memorial service to celebrate the life of William Reed, III, will be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

