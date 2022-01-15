Obituary and funeral service: William Kenneth ‘Bill’ Conklin, Jr., 78, of Loganville

William Kenneth “Bill” Conklin, Jr., age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 17, 2022 in the Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Bill worked at IBM prior to retirement. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Scott; son, Richard Conklin; parents, William Kenneth and Esther (Hallock) Conklin. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Conklin of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Matt Robinson of Loganville, GA; son-in-law, Tim Scutt of Cumming, GA; sister, Gail Mowry of Wappingers Falls, NY; grandchildren, Jessica and Trevor Catrett of Gainesville, GA, Craig Scutt of Cumming, GA, Nick Robinson of Loganville, GA, and Rebecca Robinson of Loganville, GA; great grandchildren, Hunter and Jackson Catrett of Gainesville, GA.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

