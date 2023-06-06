Obituary and funeral service: William P. “Billy” Betenbaugh, 83, of Loganville

William P. “Billy” Betenbaugh, age 83 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Foskey officiating. Entombment will follow at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 PM prior to the service.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Moore Betenbaugh in 2023; grandson, Nicholas Paul Burke in 2020; and parents, Alvin and Alma Walker Betenbaugh. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy & Michael DeTray, Loganville, GA; daughter, Darlena Burke, Olympia, WA; grandchildren, Anora P & Zach Harris, Grace N. & Kevin Herzog, Christina Marie Held, Christopher Allen Held, Ashley DeTray, Alec DeTray; great grandchildren, Anniston James Harris, Magnus DeTray-Zimmerman, and Rosaleona DeTray-Zimmerman; sister & brother-in-law, Sandra & Chuck Lewis, Grayson, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orphans Ministry of Corinth Baptist Church, 3156 Langley Road SW, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.